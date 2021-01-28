Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $8.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $26.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.16 billion to $27.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $34.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.69. 71,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 421.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 162,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 131,230 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

