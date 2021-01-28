Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.65. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TFI International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. TFI International has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.