Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $73.00

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Badger Meter stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

