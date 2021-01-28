Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $44.85

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.34. 14,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 1.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 223,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.