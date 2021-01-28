Brokerages Set Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) PT at $9.95

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

CSPR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. 691,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

