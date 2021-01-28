Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $198.60

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.60.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $10.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 220,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $218.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average of $175.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

