Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,737.38

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841.

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,384.60 ($18.09) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,378.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,448.45.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

