Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $135.71

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.71.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

PTON stock opened at $144.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,070.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

