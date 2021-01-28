Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) PT at $71.60

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

PLNT stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $6,757,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Planet Fitness by 352.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

