Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,286.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,614 shares of company stock worth $27,556,686 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

