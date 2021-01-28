Brokerages Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Price Target at C$2.13

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.13.

TVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$353.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.80.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

