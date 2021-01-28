Brokers Issue Forecasts for Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

