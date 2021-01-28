Brokers Offer Predictions for NCR Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $39.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

