Brokers Offer Predictions for OneWater Marine Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OneWater Marine in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ONEW. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $500.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

