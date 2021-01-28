Brokers Set Expectations for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

