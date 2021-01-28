Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Shares of BRKL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 545,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,009. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

