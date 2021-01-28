Bryant R. Riley Buys 1,672 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,888.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $487,950.00.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.49. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 124.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

