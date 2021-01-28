Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

BMTC stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $622.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million. Research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

