Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Financial Review

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -209.22% -233.99% -62.50% Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.36%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 221.65 -$4.41 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 11.19 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -5.63

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Summary

Flux Power beats Byrna Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal equipment and munitions. It offers Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a handheld personal security device which is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as accessories and third-party products that are compatible with the Byrna HD, including the projectiles used in the Byrna HD; and less-lethal munitions that comprise impact rounds designed to stop an individual without causing permanent injury or death, as well as payload rounds carrying various chemical irritants and marking products designed for 40MM rifled launchers utilized by law enforcement, correctional services, and military markets. The company also sells 12 gauge less-lethal impact rounds. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, private security, and consumers in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

