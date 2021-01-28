CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $59.34 or 0.00175758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.44 million and $117,291.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.72 or 0.00878919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.76 or 0.04181782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017595 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,187 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

CACHE Gold Token Trading

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.