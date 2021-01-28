Callisto Network Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $88,579.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.87 or 0.03974595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

