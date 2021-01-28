Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Tower by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $229.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.