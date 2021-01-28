Calton & Associates Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

EXAS stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $109.43.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

