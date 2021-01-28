Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $211,000 in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KORP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 55,552 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 493.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

