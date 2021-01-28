Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

NYSE TMO opened at $482.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

