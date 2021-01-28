Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

