Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

