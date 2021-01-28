Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

