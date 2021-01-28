Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Holdings Lifted by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 203.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares during the quarter. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up 3.8% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 176,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 948.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 595,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 538,615 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of BATS TAIL opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

