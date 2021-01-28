Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 820 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $144.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

