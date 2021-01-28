Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $26,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after buying an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

Shares of TJX opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

