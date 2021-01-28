Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $516.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $562.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.