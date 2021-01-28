Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,572 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

