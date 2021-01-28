Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,240 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

