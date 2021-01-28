Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 764 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,802 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $335.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.38.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

