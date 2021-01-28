Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 1,962 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.13% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 1,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $47.96.

