Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO remained flat at $$6.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

