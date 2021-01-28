Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,028.71, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

