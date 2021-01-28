Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.85. 4,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,119. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $156.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

