Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 803.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

