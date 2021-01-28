Canaccord Genuity Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $155.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Apple by 278.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 297.7% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $72,898,000 after acquiring an additional 474,690 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 164,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

