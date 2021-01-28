Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target Lowered to C$145.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$138.83.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$129.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$138.60.

In other Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,561 shares of company stock valued at $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

