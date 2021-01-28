Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $107.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $116.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

