Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $330.29 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

