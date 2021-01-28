Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS.

NYSE CP traded up $11.35 on Thursday, reaching $341.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $379.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

