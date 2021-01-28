Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Lowered to C$189.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$189.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,547. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$181.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$170.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$147.80.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

