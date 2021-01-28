Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,221,367. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

