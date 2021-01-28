Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 645.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.45. 30,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.92. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.