Canal Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,571 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.70. 1,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,792. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.