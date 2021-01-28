Canal Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 382,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818,759. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65.

